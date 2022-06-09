"There ain't no Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier in that weight class" - DC explains why Glover Teixeira should not hang his gloves up anytime soon

Daniel Cormier recently opined that Glover Teixeira shouldn't think about retiring already. He stated that there are no fighters like the Brazilian and Jon Jones at the moment in the light heavyweight division.

'DC' said that in the last decade, he held the 205 lbs title for four years and Jon Jones did the same for six years. However, since Jones vacated the title, there have already been two other champions.

Cormier went on to say that while there are talented fighters in the 205 lbs division, none of them are great wrestlers. Hence, they are favorable match-ups for the current champion Teixeira. He can take them down and use his top pressure to emerge triumphant.

Here's what the former two-division champion stated while speaking to MMAJunkie:

"I'll say this and this is no disrespect to anyone in the division. I look at the light heavyweight division and I'm him, I'm riding it. The reality is you never know what can happen because I told this to Jiri earlier, from 2009 to 12 or 20, Jon and I had the belt. It was like six years Jon, four years me. Nobody else got to toouch the belt. But now, they are kind of passing it around."

He added:

"But, there ain't no Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier in that weight class for Glover Teixeira right now. Those guys are talented guys and they can all beat you. But in terms of stylistic match ups, they all seem to be pretty good for him. Because he can take them down and they can't deal with the top pressure. So, if I'm Glover, I'm riding it out."

Daniel Cormier names the fighter that could give Glover Teixeira the toughest challenge

Glover Teixeira is set to take on Jiri Prochazka this weekend at UFC 275. The main event of the pay-per-view in Singapore will be the Brazilian's first defense of his title.

Teixeira has to deal with a dangerous opponent like 'Denisa'. However, Cormier believes it's Magomed Ankalaev who would give the current champion the toughest fight in the 205 lbs division.

Ankalaev is coming off a win against Thiago Santos in his last fight and will take on Anthony Smith in a number 1 contender's bout next. Whether the Russian and Glover Texeira meet inside the octagon in the near future remains to be seen.

