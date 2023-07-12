“There are no angles in war” - Elon Musk backs Andrew Tate's war message to Tucker Carlson with intriguing response

Elon Musk replied to Andrew Tate's impassioned war message addressed to Tucker Carlson by providing his support.

The controversial social media influencer made an appearance on a recent episode of Tucker on Twitter hosted by former Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson. The outspoken commentators delved into a range of topics during their conversation, sparking intrigue among viewers:

Tucker Carlson @TuckerCarlson Ep. 9 The Andrew Tate interview Ep. 9 The Andrew Tate interview https://t.co/0KKMzSVmMO

However, it was Tate's perspective on war that garnered significant attention. In his statement, 'Cobra' expressed the notion that in the context of warfare, there are no clear distinctions between "good guys" and "bad guys":

"If you are naive enough to believe that there are good guys and bad guys in wars and it’s as simple as good & bad… you need to do a little more investigation."

ALX 🇺🇸 @alx Andrew Tate: “If you are naïve enough to believe that there are good guys and bad guys in wars and it’s as simple as good & bad… you need to do a little more investigation”



Tucker Carlson: “That’s the truest thing.. Anyone who doesn’t understand that should shut the f*ck up” Andrew Tate: “If you are naïve enough to believe that there are good guys and bad guys in wars and it’s as simple as good & bad… you need to do a little more investigation”Tucker Carlson: “That’s the truest thing.. Anyone who doesn’t understand that should shut the f*ck up” https://t.co/nEXHEdmo9D

The interview caught the attention of the Twitter owner, Elon Musk who appeared to appreciate the engaging discussion:

The SpaceX CEO appeared to express support for Andrew Tate's viewpoint on war, indicating agreement with his perspective:

"There are no angels in war."

What did Georges St-Pierre say about Elon Musk following their joint training session?

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre and Elon Musk recently joined forces for training sessions. As rumors of a potential MMA matchup between the Twitter owner, and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, continue to gain momentum, the anticipation surrounding this intriguing possibility reached new heights.

Check out the photo below:

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the former UFC welterweight champion shared his insights on Musk's physical capabilities, highlighting that the billionaire possesses remarkable strength beyond that of an average individual:

"He is very strong, much stronger than the average man, and he is very tough. And obviously, historically speaking, Elon, when he puts his mind and energy into something, he is almost unstoppable."

He added:

"I let Elon know that if he needs me, I will be there to help him if he needs."

Check out 'GSP's' comment below:

