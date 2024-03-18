“There was cold water put on that publicly” - Conor McGregor unhappy with Dana White for openly shutting down Las Vegas Sphere trilogy suggestion

Conor McGregor recently weighed in on his highly anticipated UFC return and noted that he wasn't happy with Dana White for publically refuting his suggestion to headline the promotion's upcoming pay-per-view at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The former two-division UFC champion is currently making the media rounds as he promotes his big film debut in the 'Road House' remake, which is scheduled to release on Prime Video this coming Thursday. There has been speculation about when he will return to the octagon as it appears as though his return is constantly delayed.

While speaking to talkSport, McGregor mentioned that he wants to return to action and isn't pleased that the promotion has been keeping him on the sidelines. He said:

"There's been no talk, like about anything. So I wonder what's next...Obviously I got the [Nate] Diaz trilogy. That's what I had said for The Sphere. You know, there was cold water put on that publically off the bat and I wasn't happy with that. I need discussion or conversation because if I lose interest, I'm not getting anything back."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see whether McGregor's public comments regarding his return will add pressure on the UFC to book his comeback fight.

Conor McGregor expresses interest in fourth fight with Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor appears keen on revisiting his rivalry with Dustin Poirier as he recently expressed interest in a fourth bout against his former foe.

McGregor's most recent bout was against Poirier, which ended after he was unable to continue following his leg break. The bout was ruled a TKO via doctor stoppage and gave 'The Diamond' his second consecutive win over the Irishman to end the trilogy.

During the aforementioned interview, Conor McGregor expressed interest in a fourth bout following Poirier's win over Benoit Saint-Denis and mentioned that he believes the fight should really count because of how it ended. He said:

"It's good to see [Dustin] Poirier get that win the weekend [UFC 299]. That makes this the quadrilogy, we'll say the real trilogy, the finish of it. Put an end to it, put a finish to it. That is a huge bout right now. So, I anticipated the result go that way, I was happy to see it."

Expand Tweet