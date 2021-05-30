"There were discussions with Saudi Arabia" - Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals details about his proposed fight with Floyd Mayweather

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed details about his proposed fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov’s career-defining win over archrival Conor McGregor in October 2018, Nurmagomedov and Mayweather have often hinted at possibly facing one another in a boxing match. Besides, Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently claimed that a significant offer had been made to 'The Eagle' to fight Mayweather.

Upon being asked about the story behind his rumored fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. with regards to who offered it and whether he was enticed to accept it, Khabib Nurmagomedov stated:

“The enticement is always there. There were such discussions with Saudi Arabia. They wanted me to fight there. I don’t know about $100 million. That wasn’t the exact sum, but about that…” (*Video and quotes courtesy: RT Sport MMA)

Khabib Nurmagomedov notably indicated that the $100 million-dollar claim made by Ali Abdelaziz wasn’t the exact figure offered.

Ali Abdelaziz recently claimed that his client Khabib Nurmagomedov was offered $100 million to fight Floyd Mayweather

Ali Abdelaziz (left); Khabib Nurmagomedov (right)

Speaking to combat sports legend and former undisputed heavyweight champion pugilist Mike Tyson on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast, Ali Abdelaziz shed light upon the Floyd Mayweather vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov matchup.

A close friend and longtime manager of the MMA legend, Abdelaziz revealed that Nurmagomedov was offered $100 million to fight Mayweather.

The belief is that the fight was purportedly going to be a boxing match. It’s unclear whether the said boxing match would’ve been a professional or exhibition bout. The consensus in the boxing world is that 44-year-old Mayweather is unlikely to ever compete in a professional boxing match again.

Considering that, the offer made to Khabib Nurmagomedov was likely that of facing Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match. Speaking to Mike Tyson, Abdelaziz stated :

“Khabib got offered $100 million after he was retired to fight Floyd Mayweather. $100 million. You can ask Floyd, you can ask everybody, and Khabib said ‘no, I’m retired, I told my mother I’m retired, I’m gonna keep my word to my mother. If my mother told me to fight again maybe I will but right now, she told me not to fight’. He comes from a Muslim culture, we respect our mothers very dearly, we can’t go to heaven without our mother’s permission.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in October 2020 and has suggested that he isn’t likely to compete in any professional combat sports match again. Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing in August 2017, is set to face YouTube megastar Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match on June 6th, 2021.

