"There was this f**king giant beast just running through the camp" - When Joe Rogan narrated Steven Rinella's horrifying grizzly bear encounter

Being an avid hunter himself, Joe Rogan has always been fascinated by the vicious beasts of the wild. In a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, the UFC commentator narrated Meat Eater fame Steven Rinella's horrifying grizzly bear encounter.

Speaking to fellow comedian Andrew Schulz on the podcast, Rogan said that Rinella and his fellow hunters were jumped by a giant grizzly bear while they were having lunch near the elk they had just shot on Afognak Island in Alaska.

The 55-year-old explained that the hunters were taken by surprise by the bear, and one of them even wound on top of the vicious beast in the confusion:

"Steve Rinella... has a horrifying story. They had shot an elk on Afognak Island... in Alaska, which is where the biggest brown bears live. They had killed an elk and when they went back to retrieve it...they said let's just sit down and have lunch... and they heard a noise and they turned. There was this f**king giant beast just running through the camp and they all stood up and guys were just falling over each other, the bear was just running right past them. One guy... wound up on top of the bear as it was running down the hill for like 30 feet."

The sportscaster added that, luckily, the hulking beast left the scene with the elk carcass and the hunters were able to fall back to their camp safely:

"They scramble back to their camp. They didn't have their guns on them. The guns were sitting there all they were doing was eating lunch. They had no idea that it was going to happen this fast... But the bear had claimed their elk... Oh yeah, they got off easy."

When Joe Rogan explained the true nature of bears

During episode #1215 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator explained that bears are far from the friendly animals that cartoons and commercials have portrayed them to be.

The 55-year-old added that they were, in fact, vicious wild animals who even practiced cannibalism. Rogan added that bears even eat their own cubs:

"Bears are very unique animals. We have this idea of what a bear is, teddy bears, and yogi and f**king Coco-Cola commercials. Now, this is where it gets really f**ked up and they are cannibals, 100% of them are cannibals... [on one instance] one of the bears kill and starts consuming a cub, the female scared the bear off and then ate her own kid."

