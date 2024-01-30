“There the fight ended for me” – Fabricio Andrade gives props to Jonathan Haggerty, breaks down ending sequence in fiery clash

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade admitted that his Muay Thai counterpart Jonathan Haggerty got the better of him in their showdown back in November for the division’s kickboxing title.

‘Wonder Boy’ fell to ‘The General’ via TKO in the second round of their headlining all-champion clash at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video. The event took place on November 3 in Thailand.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, 26-year-old Andrade gave props for what Haggerty was able to do against him and recalled how things went in the end.

The MMA world champion said:

“I couldn't get there because of Haggerty's merits either. He is a very good athlete and arrived very prepared for the fight. He managed to connect a kick over the guard and I couldn't see that kick coming. There the fight ended for me.”

The loss was the first for Fabricio Andrade in seven matches so far in ONE Championship.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Fabricio Andrade bats for rematch with Jonathan Haggerty

While defeated in their initial encounter, Fabricio Andrade is angling to have a rematch with Jonathan Haggerty. He vowed that when that opportunity comes the fight will have a different result.

The Brazilian fighter lost to ‘The General’ in their all-champion clash for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title belt back in November, TKO’d in the second round.

Andrade admitted that Haggerty did well in their showdown even as he shared he was not a hundred percent during the fight.

But ‘Wonder Boy’ is now moving past the defeat and batting to have a rematch with the British striker, telling the promotion:

“All of this was a great learning experience for me. I'm taking care of my injuries now, and I've learned that I can't fight until I'm 100 percent. In the next fight, I will reach 100 percent, and I will fight again with confidence and be very aggressive.”

Interestingly, a possible rematch between the two could come in Andrade’s lane of MMA as Haggerty expressed his intention of adding the gold in the multifaceted sport to the Muay Thai and kickboxing belts already in his possession.