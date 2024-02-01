"There goes my bareknuckle career" - Former UFC fighter Mark Hunt reacts as Dana White and BKFC boss pose together for a picture

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has given his thoughts on Dana White and BKFC president David Feldman posing for a picture together.

'The Super Samoan' is a legend in MMA and is known for his run in both PRIDE and the UFC. Although he never became a champion, due to a mixed 13-14 record, Hunt was adored by fans for his knockout power and was crowned the king of the walk-off KO.

Whilst he may have been a popular figure amongst fans, Dana White and the UFC brass have often tried to ignore Hunt's career in the promotion, due to the lawsuit he filed against them in 2016.

Hunt infamously faced off against Brock Lesnar at UFC 200 and originally lost via unanimous decision. The result was then changed to a no-contest after Lesnar tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Hunt filed the lawsuit and alleged the UFC knew about the PEDs but sanctioned the fight anyway.

Since leaving the UFC in 2018, Hunt has fought twice in the boxing ring. He also appeared on The MMA Hour last month and expressed an interest in fighting for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). He said:

“I’m kind of keen on doing some bare-knuckle... I’ve been talking to the company, talked to the company before a while ago." [H/t BJPenn.com]

Unfortunately for Hunt, however, his potential BKFC move may now be in doubt after Dana White was spotted hanging out with the company's president David Feldman. He shared a photo of the two together on Instagram, captioning the post:

"There goes my bareknuckle career🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Mark Hunt reveals he was offered millions to throw a fight in Australia

Hunt recently dropped the bombshell that he was offered a seven-figure sum to purposely take a dive whilst competing in Australia.

In the same appearance on The MMA Hour, 'The Super Samoan' was asked about his post-UFC career when he made the revelation. According to Hunt, an Australian MMA promotion had touted him and offered him the biggest payday of his career if he threw a fight against an up-and-coming star.

The 49-year-old then stated that he immediately rejected the proposal as it went against what he has been fighting his entire MMA career. He said:

"I was offered three or four million dollars to take a dive in a fight here in Australia and I said, 'Are you serious?' I said, 'No!' Cause that's just not me. Although I could have done with the money - I was kind of going through some hard times... I could've done with three or four million dollars, that's just not my character, that's just not me."

