"There goes her cardio" - Ailin Perez's scream after missing weight on her first attempt invites mixed reactions from fans

Ailin Perez let out quite the scream at weigh-ins and some fans are more than a bit confused.

Perez readies to clash with Lucie Pudilová at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig on November 18th. Tomorrow's bout was contracted at bantamweight but Perez was a bit north of the mark in her initial weigh-in. She hit 136.5 on the first attempt but made the bantamweight limit on the second try and got below 136.

Perez's bellowing scream that she let out after making weight caused mixed sentiments among fans who saw the clip on MMA Junkie's Instagram.

Some joked that the sound would affect Perez's gas tank in the bout like @richgonz2727 who said:

"There goes her cardio 😂"

Some questioned the professionalism at play such as @odiebjj, who stated:

"Imagine if she missed again...... not the same energy for sure🤣💀💀💀. Crazy how "professional" fighters still don't want to spend some of that cash for a legit nutritionist🤷💀💀💀. #weak"

The boisterous reaction had many wondering how it might look in the context of a potentially bad fight outcome for Perez. This came across from @simm06, who quipped:

"Imagine she gets knocked out.. 😳 LOL"

Some casted aspersions at Perez like @irubirod, who said:

"celebrating like this on a weight in is just ....."

Some were not sure what Perez uttered like @solo_hunters11, who stated:

"What’s she say"

A few users focused on just how difficult hitting the limit of your weight category is like @vanillla_spice, who wrote:

"Every fighter has 2 opponents. 1 is the scale"

[Images Courtesy: @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Check out Perez's weigh-in celebration below:

Ailin Perez and her UFC run so far

The fighter seemingly formerly known as 'Fiona' readies for her third octagon outing.

'Nurmagomedov' may be the new nickname for Ailin Perez, per her Tapology page, after how her last fight went. Perez had a very dominant grappling-minded showing, which Perez leaned into after the fight with social media posts.

She bested Ashlee Evans-Smith via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Bueno Silva in July.

That sophomore effort in the octagon marked her first UFC win as she fell short in her debut. Ailin Perez lost via second-round rear-naked choke to Stephanie Egger at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Tuivasa in September of last year.