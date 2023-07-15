Why was Ashlee Evans-Smith, fighter who famously knocked out transgender fighter Fallon Fox, suspended for 14 months?

Ashlee Evans-Smith, who famously knocked out transgender fighter Fallon Fox, faced a suspension of 14 months due to a positive drug test for a banned steroid, as MMA Junkie reported.

"During an investigation into the circumstances of the case, Evans-Smith provided evidence, including medical records, indicating that a physician incorrectly prescribed DHEA to her. As such, USADA determined that Evans-Smith’s degree of fault was diminished and that she should receive a reduced period of ineligibility. She also received a reduction for her Full and Complete Cooperation."

Evans-Smith admitted to the use of dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), a banned substance, on both of her doping control forms prior to the sample being collected as per USADA. During the investigation, she provided the agency with ample evidence proving an incorrect prescription by a physician. Due to her full cooperation and the evidence she produced, USADA reduced her suspension to 14 months.

Ashlee Evans-Smith returns to the octagon in a showdown against Ailin Perez

UFC women's fighter Ashlee Evans-Smith (6-5-0) will return to competition against Ailin Perez (7-2-0) almost after a three-year sabbatical. The Argentinian fighter Ailin Perez will welcome her into the octagon in a Bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night on July 15. 'Rebel Girl', after losing to Norma Durmont via decision in 2020, faced a USADA suspension of 14 months.

Evans-Smith has only tasted one victory in her last five outings. Before losing to Durmont, she also lost to Andrea Lee. Her last win came against Bec Rawlings in April 2018.

Her opponent, Ailin Perez, made her UFC debut in September 2022, where she lost her inaugural match to Stephannie Egger via second-round submission. While stepping inside the octagon, Perez will look for her first UFC victory, and Ashlee Evans-Smith will also try to end the drought of victories in her favor.

"#FIGHTWEEK @ashleemma makes her long awaited return to the Octagon this Saturday as she takes on Ailin Perez."

