"This puts some questions in your head" - Ciryl Gane details how loss to Francis Ngannou changed his perspective towards MMA

Ciryl Gane apparently took away some tough lessons from Francis Ngannou which will help him in his upcoming fight against Tai Tuivasa.

Speaking with John Morgan of MMA Underground, Ciryl Gane talked about headlining the first-ever UFC event in Paris, preparing for his sophomore fight of the calendar year, and more.

When asked what lessons he took away from his failed world heavyweight title bid versus Ngannou at UFC 270 in January, Ciryl Gane said:

"This is have an experience and this is put on my mind. You are a competitor, you don't like to lose. I was in the flawless since I started my career four years ago. I was in the flawless, everything was ok for me. See it looked like a little bit easy and boom, first loss. This puts some questions in your head." [sic]

Ciryl Gane continued:

"The question is what I must do now, what I want, what I really want. Then I go back to the gym with more motivation. The mission at every training is to finish the training tired... because I'm a lazy guy. This is my mission to be better and better. Really better."

Watch the interview below:

The unanimous decision defeat earlier this year to 'The Predator' marked the first ever loss in his mixed martial arts career. The former TKO heavyweight champ and the former interim UFC heavyweight champ, Ciryl Gane, is no longer undefeated.

Ciryl Gane and fighters whose first loss came in a UFC title fight

Ciryl Gane won his first ten fights en route to facing Francis Ngannou. There is a fork in the road for 'Bon Gamin.' He might rebound or spectacularly fall against the feisty Aussie.

Georges St-Pierre compiled a 7-0 record in the sport before falling in his first fight against Matt Hughes when he lost via armbar with just a second to spare in round one at UFC 50.

From there, GSP obviously would go on to have a hall of fame career. He cemented himself as the UFC welterweight world champion twice, captured UFC middleweight gold, and is regarded by many as the GOAT of mixed martial arts.

Shane Carwin was an undefeated interim UFC world heavyweight champion when he lost to Brock Lesnar in a title unification clash at UFC 116. Carwin would go on to lose to Junior dos Santos at UFC 131 and would not compete after that.

Another example is Chris Weidman who compiled a 13-0 record with three middleweight world title defenses against Anderson Silva, Lyoto Machida, and Vitor Belfort behind him.

'All American' dropped his first MMA contest to Luke Rockhold and had the world title wrested from him by way of fourth round TKO at UFC 194. He has put together a 2-5 record since losing to Rockhold.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal