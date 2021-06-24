"There are levels" - UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze calls out Stephen Thompson for a fight at welterweight

UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze has questioned Stephen Thompson's kickboxing record and has claimed he wants to ask 'Wonderboy' about his impressive record.

During his interview with MMA Junkie, Giga Chikadze said that there are levels to the sport of kickboxing that even he isn't aware of.

"There are levels to kickboxing, you know. Stephen Thompson's record is like 58 and 0 or 57 and 0 in kickboxing, I was watching the other day in Wikipedia. What type of kickboxing is that? I wanna ask him, you know, what do you mean kickboxing? This is different, this is different. When you live Netherlands, when you compete in Thailand, and there are levels I don't even know."

Giga Chikadze further said he would be open to the idea of fighting Thompson at welterweight and is ready to make 170 if the UFC wants him to. Chikadze added that if 'Wonderboy' ever needs an opponent, then the UFC featherweight is more than willing to share the octagon with him.

Giga usually cuts a lot of weight for his fights at featherweight, and moving up to welterweight shouldn't be an issue for him.

"I would love to do, even I can do 170 for this fight in UFC too, absolutely no problem. If he ever needs an opponent and you know, I walk around big, everyone knows that I cut a lot of weight, I'll show up and fight 170 for this fight."

Giga Chikadze claims that he wants to fight Yair Rodriguez on July 17th after Max Holloway's withdrawal

Max Holloway was set for a huge showdown with Yair Rodriguez on July 17th, but the was unfortunately forced to withdraw from the bout. Giga Chikadze immediately threw his name into the hat and claimed that he is ready to fight 'El Pantera' if needed.

While nothing has been confirmed, Chikadze has claimed that he has done his bit and is waiting for Rodriguez to do his part in fulfilling this fight. However, it remains quite unlikely that Chikadze will step into the octagon with Rodriguez anytime soon.

