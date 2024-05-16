"There are a lot of edges where we can win" - Denice Zamboanga sees multiple winning scenarios against Stamp

Denice Zamboanga is coming into ONE 167 confident that her skillset as an all-around mixed martial artist will prove to be the difference on fight night. The challenger is under no illusions about what awaits her on June 7, but that gives her clarity about what to be cautious of and where she can try to impose her game plan.

In the main event of a stacked card at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Zamboanga will earn her first title shot when she comes up against Stamp Fairtex with the ONE atomweight world championship on the line.

The two women know each other well thanks to their past history as training partners where they became close friends.

With that in mind, Denice Zamboanga isn't underestimating the evolution that we have seen from the world champion over the years as she transitioned from a world champion striker to a well-rounded mixed martial artist.

However, the challenger still believes that mixing up her game might be the best way to come away with the victory on fight night.

She told Sean Sheehan of The Sheehan Show n a recent interview that the grappling is still where she sees the clearest route to victory:

"There are a lot of edges where we can win. But Stamp's a really good striker who has developed her ground game and striking. But I see that I could have an advantage in the ground game."

Watch the full interview below:

Denice Zamboanga will know that taking Stamp down is no easy task

Nearly every opponent that comes up against Stamp Fairtex will have the plan of taking her down and Denice Zamboanga will be wary of this.

Her past experiences training alongside the world champion will have shown her that whilst she may have an advantage in this field, it doesn't mean that it's going to be one-way traffic if she is able to get her hands on the Thai superstar.

The champion has put in the hard work to develop her grappling game and it could be crucial in defending her title for the first time.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.