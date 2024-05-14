"There have been a lot of improvements" - Denice Zamboanga says former teammate Stamp is now a completely different fighter

Second-ranked ONE Championship women's atomweight MMA contender 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga says that although she was close to divisional queen Stamp Fairtex, who was even her former chief training partner, she believes the Thai star is simply not the same fighter now.

Zamboanga trained with Stamp a few years ago when she was still a fixture at the famed Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya. The two spent a lot of time together and built a close friendship. As such, Zamboanga knows how capable of a fighter Stamp is.

But she says Stamp has gotten even better.

Speaking to Tiebreaker Times in a recent interview, Zamboanga shared her thoughts on Stamp.

The 27-year-old Quezon City resident said:

"There are so many factors. First and foremost, it's been four years since we last trained together. That's a long time. There have been a lot of improvements in her, and she's even more active than me when it comes to fighting."

Zamboanga is set to challenge Stamp for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title in the main event at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Denice Zamboanga is excited to make history for the Philippines: "I don't see it as pressure"

'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga has the opportunity to make history and become the first female mixed martial arts world champion in a major organization if she defeats Stamp Fairtex at ONE 167.

As high as the stakes are, the Filipina star says she feels no pressure at all heading into the fight, and says it's more of a privilege to compete at this level.

She said:

"For me, I don't see it as pressure. I just go with the flow and do what needs to be done. I view it as motivation to bring prestige to the country."