Denice Zamboanga welcomes challenge to become Philippines' first female MMA world champion: "I don't see it as pressure"

Denice Zamboanga has more than just her own aspirations to become a world champion riding on her next fight.

There are of course her friends, family, supporters, and teammates who will all be personally invested in this next chapter of her career.

Zamboanga will also be a beacon of inspiration for the people back in the Philippines who look up to her as she tries to become the country's first female world champion in MMA.

In the main event of ONE 167, she will challenge her former training partner, Stamp Fairtex, for the ONE atomweight MMA world championship.

Rather than feeling any extra pressure for the biggest fight of her career, the challenger is looking to use this as extra fuel to bring out her best performance at the Impact Arena.

Denice Zamboanga spoke about feeling motivated by representing her country in a recent interview with the Tiebreaker Times:

"For me, I don't see it as a pressure; I just go with the flow and do what needs to be done. I view it as motivation to bring prestige to the country."

Denice Zamboanga isn't fazed by the weight of the moment

This might be the biggest fight in the career of Denice Zamboanga but the same can't necessarily be said for her opponent.

Stamp Fairtex is about as used to the spotlight as you can possibly be given her superstar status in ONE Championship and around the world.

The Thai three-sport queen has proven time and time again that she performs at her best under the brightest lights.

We don't know yet whether Zamboanga is cut from the same cloth but we will have our answers once she makes the walk to face off with the world champion in the main event.

It's a huge moment for the challenger and her supporters back home and whilst Zamboanga is aware of that, she's not letting it affect her approach.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.