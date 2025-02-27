Former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard Folayang feels that executing his fight plan against rival Shinya Aoki in their upcoming fourth meeting on March 23 at ONE 172 will be crucial to getting the victory.

Folayang was recently interviewed by The MMA Superfan ahead of his latest match with Aoki, and he explained that all the experience and familiarity with his Japanese nemesis will just go to waste if he fails to stick to his fight plan, stating:

"The most important thing of all is how we can implement the game plan and what we need to do in the fight. After all, those years of experience will be nothing if were are not able to deliver the execution perfectly. There are a lot of possible results and it will really depend on how we are able to develop and stick to the game plan we are formulating."

Watch Eduard Folayang's full interview here:

The 'Landslide' aims to even his head-to-head score with 'Tobijan Judan' at 2-apiece because Aoki currently leads their overall score at 2-1.

Eduard Folayang vows to have an entertaining match with Shinya Aoki at ONE 172

The Filipino MMA legend is not also eyeing the victory over Aoki, but he also wants to make every fan's viewing experience more worthwhile by putting up an incredible fight for them.

According to the Lions Nation MMA-affiliated athlete, this will be his top priority on fight night, regardless of the outcome of the match, as he explained:

"I just want it to be memorable for everyone, especially if I even the score to 2-2. But more than that, if we are able to show our best and we are able to to entertain everyone watching, because that's our job. That's how I want fans to remember this by."

Fans can watch all the action at ONe 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

