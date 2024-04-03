“There were many hungry days” – Marat Grigorian shares how tough upbringing led him onto the global stage of ONE

Marat Grigorian did not have it easy growing up, which he said led him to the world of martial arts. It, in turn, opened a lot of opportunities for him, including competing now in ONE Championship, allowing him to improve his lot.

A native of Talin in Armenia, the now 32-year-old fighter said kickboxing helped him immensely in rising above the tough upbringing he had. By competing in different parts of the world, he was able to provide a better life for himself and his family.

In a recent interview with Sportsmanor, Grigorian shared how it was like growing up for him and how martial arts provided a refuge to find what he wants to become.

The Hemmers Gym standout said:

"I didn't have a good childhood, there were many hungry days, many hungry days, you know. We are about four children, and I'm the youngest one. I'm the only man, I have three sisters so I had only one vision, and that was to help may parents, to help may family get a better life in every way possible. And that was when I started to focus on training, martial arts, in kickboxing."

Prior to joining ONE Championship in 2020, Marat Grigorian was a three-time Glory kickboxing world champion and also competed in other promotions like K-1 and Kunlun Fight.

In ONE, he has become one of the noted kickboxers in the promotion and has vied for the world title twice.

Marat Grigorian hopes to realize ONE world title goal in his third try

Veteran Armenian kickboxer Marat Grigorian is hoping that third time is a charm for him when he vies for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title this week in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Hemmers Gym standout will go up against longtime rival Superbon of Thailand in the headlining contest at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It will be Grigorian's third attempt at featherweight kickboxing gold after falling short against former champion Superbon in March 2022 and to current divisional king Chingiz Allazov back in August, both by unanimous decision.

Heading into his title rematch with Superbon, Marat Grigorian is coming off an impressive third-round knockout of Thai Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in January in Japan.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

