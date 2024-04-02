"I was already expecting this" - Marat Grigorian knew he'd cross paths with Superbon again on the global stage

ONE Championship is home to the most dangerous kickboxers, as such, rematches are near inevitable says second-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian.

The Hemmers Gym affiliate runs it back with former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58, in an interim world title fight that has fireworks written all over it.

Their scheduled five-round war gets underway inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Asia primetime this Friday, April 5.

Ahead of his third fight against the Superbon Training Camp head honcho, Marat Grigorian admits that this opportunity didn't come as much of a surprise.

He told Violent Money TV:

"Yes, I was already expecting this [fight] because there is no one left [in] this [division], and yeah, after we two both had a title fight, same goes for him, and now we are about [to fight for the third time]. So, it was a bit, yeah, I was expecting that."

Marat Grigorian says ONE world title remains top on his list ahead of ONE Fight Night 21

For the third time in the span of three years, the hard-hitting Armenian striker vies for the prestigious featherweight kickboxing crown.

In his first shot at the 26-pound gold at ONE X in March 2022, Marat Grigorian failed to overcome Superbon's technical brilliance as the Thai overcame his longtime foe with ease after a five-round scrap.

That was very much the case when he went toe-to-toe with Chingiz Allazov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 13 in August last year.

Despite falling short on both tries, Marat Grigorian's ambition to sit at the top of the stacked division remains unchanged as he faces Superbon in a hotly anticipated rematch with gold on the line.

In a separate interview with ONE Championship, the 32-year-old noted:

"My goal is to be the world champion of ONE Championship. That's the only goal in my mind. It means everything to me. I will do my best to get there."

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com in Asia primetime this Friday, April 5.

