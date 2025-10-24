"There could be no mercy" - Numsurin ready for war against 'nice guy' Nadaka ahead of ONE 173

Numsurin Chor Ketwina respects his opponent outside the Circle, but he's certain it won't affect his performance on the global stage when he fights for gold next.The 30-year-old Thai striker faces Japanese standout Nadaka for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.When ONE Championship sat down with the Tdet99 representative ahead of this intriguing world title tiff, he reflected on the contrast between his personal feelings toward Nadaka and the mentality he'll bring when they lock horns for championship glory.&quot;He is a very nice guy. Japanese people tend to be nice. I like him. But on the stage, there could be no mercy,&quot; the Thai said.For Numsurin, who enjoys a 6-0 slate in the organization and has built his reputation on savage combinations and knockout power, showing mercy isn't an option when a world title hangs in the balance.Nadaka, the 24-year-old ten-time Muay Thai world champion from Eiwa Sports Gym, brings his own aggressive style to the matchup, which should provide fans with an all-out war in the Japanese capital city next month.Grab your seats for ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri here before they're gone. Fans worldwide can head to watch.onefc.com for broadcast information. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNumsurin aiming for another fine KO against NadakaIn a perfect world, Numsurin would like to gain the most coveted strap in Muay Thai today, ONE gold, with a highlight-reel moment.&quot;My strength would be my punches. I do have a plan to put him down. I'm working on my speed in order to cope with his speed,&quot; the 30-year-old told the promotion in the same interview.Two of his triumphs from his pristine 6-0 slate on the global stage have been acquired inside the distance. They came against Khunsuknoi Boomdeksean and Paeyim Sor Boonmerit on the weekly ONE Friday Fights showcase.Could he become the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion with another early night out in the office, or will Nadaka stun him at ONE 173 in Tokyo?