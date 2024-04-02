"There are monsters in the division" - Duke Didier hopes to make a splash at heavyweight by beating rising star Ben Tynan

ONE Championship heavyweight upstart Duke Didier of Australia has grand designs on becoming the promotion's next big star.

ONE Championship's heavyweight division is littered with amazing talent, which includes guys like Amir Aliakbari, Kang Ji Won, Oumer 'Reug Reug' Kane, and more. Of course, the division is ruled over by none other than reigning ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world champion Anatoly 'Sladkiy' Malykhin himself.

This weekend, Didier will get the opportunity to make his mark and establish himself as a true contender to the heavyweight throne when he takes on rising Canadian talent Ben Tynan.

Duke Didier locks horns with Tynan at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Didier expressed his excitement at making a splash in ONE's heavyweight division by beating Tynan.

'The Duke of Canberra' said:

"There are some absolute monsters in the division. As a former light heavyweight, I feel like I need to start eating some steaks or something because these guys are killers. But I'll get through Ben Tynan, and then we'll see who the next monster they put in front of me is."

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Duke Didier says he knows how to beat Ben Tynan: "I see a weakness"

Australia's Duke Didier is confident he can get past the Ben Tynan test and move on to bigger and better challenges.

'The Duke of Canberra' told ONE Championship:

"I see a weakness, like any fighter. Hopefully, my strengths sort out his weaknesses. I definitely think if I can go in and get the job done, I'll try and have a beer with him afterward."

