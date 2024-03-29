"A win puts me right in the mix" - Duke Didier says upset of Ben Tynan will go a long way in his world title bid

Heavyweight MMA contender Duke Didier is under no illusions about what is hanging over his next fight at ONE Fight Night 21.

On April 5, in U.S. primetime, he will compete in his highest-profile contest to date because of the hype around the opponent whom he will stand across from.

Didier is set to meet fellow heavyweight grappling specialist Ben Tynan in the Canadian's second outing under the ONE Championship banner.

The Australian fighter believes that there will be people expecting a Tynan win inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, but that puts him in a good position to pull off the upset.

Didier told ONE Championship in a recent interview that stealing his opponent's momentum by handing him his first loss will only lead to bigger and better things in his own career:

"I think I'll definitely be coming into this as the underdog. And I think if I can shock a few people, a win puts me right in the mix."

Duke Didier will be in for a stern test at ONE Fight Night 21

Duke Didier may be the underdog in this fight, but that's only because of the promise that Ben Tynan has entered into the promotion with.

His debut win over Kang Ji Won showed fans exactly what he is all about and why his style can be so effective in this division.

In taking on a fellow grappler, Tynan will be put to the test in this fight but so will Didier in attempting to secure the win as the underdog.

This fight is sure to push both men as we find out which one will ascend the heavyweight rankings and push on to the top of the division.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.