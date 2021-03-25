"There's always one fight on your deal" - Tyron Woodley reveals how many bouts he has left on his UFC contract

Tyron Woodley is returning to the Octagon this weekend. The No. 7-ranked fighter is going up against No. 10-ranked Vicente Luque in the co-main event of UFC 260, headlined by a heavyweight championship bout between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

All eyes will be on the former welterweight champion as he tries to get back to winning ways after having suffered back-to-back losses in his last three outings. After dropping a decision and losing the 170-lbs belt to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235, Tyron Woodley lost to Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington as well.

Ahead of what could be his comeback fight, Tyron Woodley spoke to ESPN's Ariel Helwani. Among other things, he answered how many fights he has left on his UFC contract.

Woodley did not really reveal an exact number, but highlighted the fact that his focus always remains on the next fight in hand.

"You know what? There's always one fight on your deal for me. Because you can have ten, you can have three, you can have one. If you don't do your f***ing thing, they can always say sayonara, so... I don't really focus on that. I'm just focusing on this fight. I wanna go out there and just be performing. I wanna focus on performance."

Tyron Woodley: All I can think about is performance

While it is true that winning the fight against Vicente Luque could possibly get Tyron Woodley back in the running for the title, that is not what he'd be keeping in mind on Saturday night.

Tyron Woodley has listed a number of things he could be fighting for at UFC 260, including jumping back into title contention - but all he is focused on is performance.

"There's so many things I can think about - I can run you off the list thing. I can do this for my city, I can do this for my kids, I can do this for my mom, I can prove the haters wrong, I can beat this guy and jump right back in title contention, I can go back and avenge my loss against Gilbert (Burns), Colby (Covington), (Kamaru) Usman, and I can be right back in the top. I can move up to middleweight. I have already beat Gastelum and Till. One more win and I can jump into... I can't do that man, all I can think about is performance."