Reigning ONE world champions Stamp Fairtex and Smilla Sundell put their cardio to the test during a 10km run in Pattaya, Thailand.

Gearing up for their respective returns to the Circle later this year, ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp and strawweight Muay Thai champ Sundell posed for a photo after completing the 10km (6.2 miles) run over the weekend.

"Today was a good experience," Stamp wrote on Instagram. "I haven't done anything like this very often, but it was fun. There's a chance I'll do it again."

While Smilla Sundell is yet to book her first fight of 2024, Stamp Fairtex is already preparing to put her MMA belt on the line for the first time since scoring a third-round knockout against Ham Seo Hee to claim the crown at ONE Fight Night 14 in September.

On Friday, June 7, ONE Championship will return for an event headlined by an atomweight title tilt pitting champion Fairtex against No. 2-ranked contender Denice Zamboanga.

Stamp Fairtex ready to add another name to her hit list on June 7

With an overall record of 10-2 in her mixed martial arts career, Zamboanga earned the honor of challenging the Thai fan-favorite with back-to-back victories against Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 5 followed by a unanimous decision over Julie Mezabarba last April.

It will be Zamboanga's first time challenging for the atomweight belt since making her promotional debut in 2019.

As for Stamp Fairtex, the three-sport queen is an impressive 11-2 in MMA competition, with notable wins against Jihin Radzuan, Alyse Anderson and the aforementioned Ham Seo Hee in her last three outings.

Outside of mixed martial arts, she has bested Janet Todd and Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak, proving that whether it's in four or eight-ounce gloves, she can go toe-to-toe with anyone under the ONE Championship banner.