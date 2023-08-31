"There's fun matchups" - Former UFC heavyweight suggests a move up to lightweight for Max Holloway

A former UFC heavyweight recently weighed on what could be next for Max Holloway following his knockout win at UFC Singapore. They suggested that perhaps it's time for the Hawaiian to move up to 155lbs.

During episode #350 of The Schaub Show, former TUF runner-up Brendan Schaub shared his thoughts on what could be next for the former featherweight champion. He suggested that 'Blessed' should consider moving up at this stage of his career and take the necessary time to get his body accustomed to competing at 155lbs:

"Do we go up to [1]55? There's fun matchups at [1]55...He didn't techincally have enough time to put on the size and weight [when he fought Dustin Poirier]. I'm talking Jon Jones style - not two-three years - but 8 months, 12 months, take your time, out on the weight, see how you feel and then really make a run at [1]55." [18:38 - 19:04]

The former UFC heavyweight also brought up the potential opponents for Max Holloway should he move up to lightweight. He mentioned that 'Blessed' moving up would also benefit the promotion because it would ensure that they could continue building up featherweight contenders, saying:

"There's some fights with Charles Oliveira there...Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier again, Dariush...Chandler, Fiziev, those are top-6. Big-big names, big fights or you hang out at [1]45...For the UFC, it's not good either if he just sits around and beats up these young lions who are kind of the next wave of that division." [19:44 - 20:20]

It will be interesting to see whether Max Holloway follows Brendan Schaub's advice, as he has teased a permanent move to lightweight.

Check out the full video:

The Korean Zombie announces his retirement after loss to Max Holloway

It was a bitter-sweet night for fans at UFC Singapore this past weekend as they witnessed 'The Korean Zombie' compete for the final time. During his emotional post-fight interview, he officially announced his retirement from MMA.

Despite the knockout loss to Max Holloway, it was a hard-fought effort for the UFC veteran, as he had some positive exchanges during the fight. Fans showed their respect for the former title challenger as they sang along to his walkout song, Zombie by The Cranberries, both during his walkout and as he left the octagon.