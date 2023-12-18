"There’s not going to be no breathing for him" - Welterweight contender claims he'll make 170lbs division "great again" by beating Leon Edwards

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards was successful for a second time in his title defense against Colby Covington at UFC 296 but did not lack for a threat from another title suitor.

No.2-ranked Belal Muhammad is the most likely opponent for Edward's next title defense, with him having dispatched both the No.1-contender Kamaru Usman and the No.3 in Covington.

Belal Muhammad was critical of Edwards and Covington's showing in the main event of UFC 296 and called out Covington's inactivity:

“Honestly, it was a joke to the division. That’s what happens when you get a bum off the couch [Covington] who’s been out for two years, who didn’t deserve the shot, and he goes out there and he didn’t back up the talk. For Leon Edwards, you should have backed up your talk too. For what Colby said, he deserved to have his jaw broken. I thought Leon should have went out there, he should have embarrassed him and put it on him, but he played that little game.”

'Remember the Name' also asserted his position as the next challenger and outlined his approach to a potential fight, promising to pose a real threat to Edwards' UFC title:

“So I think the UFC knows who’s next. I need to get in there. I need to make the welterweight division great again because I’m going to come to fight every single fight. I’m going to be in your face non-stop, 100 percent. There’s not going to be no breathing at all for Leon Edwards. I’m going to be in his face. I’m going to make him bleed. I’m going to make him breathe hard. I’m going to make him look to his corner and his coach is going to repeat that same statement, ‘Don’t let him bully you, son!’ He’s going to say that every single round, and once the fight’s over... ‘You let him bully you, son.’ I’m going to bully him.”

Check out his full comments below:

Heavyweight champion Jon Jones shows appreciation for Leon Edwards

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was extremely pleased with Leon Edwards' result at UFC 296.

Jones did not have any love for Edwards' opponent, Colby Covington, and was keen on showing love towards the welterweight champion after his dominant showing. 'Bones' offered to gift him a motorcycle for Christmas.

He wrote:

"Leon Edwards , I couldn’t be more happy for you. As an American champion in this game, I salute you, that was truly a job well done. Let me know if I can gift you a motorcycle or something for Christmas. Feel like I owe you one 🙂"

Check out his post below:

