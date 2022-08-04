"There's a good chance he could sub him" - Josh Thomson breaks down rumored Tony Ferguson vs. Dan Hooker lightweight matchup

With rumors heating up about a potential lightweight bout between former interim titleholder Tony Ferguson and Dan Hooker, Josh Thomson has decided to give his analysis on the clash.

Making his return to lightweight after his first-round TKO loss to Arnold Allen at featherweight, 'The Hangman' hopes to secure a fight with the legendary 'El Cucuy', with his sights set on pushing back towards title contention. The New Zealander has lost four of his last five, but wants to put that behind him in his next outing.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, Josh Thomson delved into the possible meeting between Ferguson and Hooker, insisting that both fighters have ways to win the fight.

"Sign me up man, sign me up... If Tony Ferguson gets the fight to the ground, there's a good chance he could sub him. D'Arces, anacondas, ankle locks, all those things. Armbars, triangles, he's got all the tools on the ground to get this thing done, kimuras and all, but I would look at this fight, and Dan Hooker on the feet possesses the power and possesses all those skills to knock him out, as well, given Tony's last fight."

Tony Ferguson was on the receiving end of a devastating knockout against Michael Chandler the last time he appeared in the octagon, but social media posts show he is determined to get back in there and recapture his form.

Dan Hooker decided to call his shot on Twitter, claiming he'd "smash" the BJJ black belt's face in and demanding him to "step up to the plate," all in attempts to goad the 38-year-old into facing him next.

Check out what Josh Thomson had to say about the possible lightweight showdown in the video below:

Could Tony Ferguson ever compete for a UFC title again?

While it's not impossible, Tony Ferguson fighting his way back to a shot at a UFC championship is highly unlikely when you look at his previous performances inside the cage.

Suffering back-to-back losses in his last four outings, it seems age has finally caught up to 'El Cucuy', and his once unbeatable aura is now a thing of the distant past.

It seems Ferguson's time at the top of the sport has come to an end, but he hopes to recapture his prime years and make one last push up the rankings, which could all potentially start in a rumored bout against Dan Hooker.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far