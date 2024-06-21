“There’s a few holes we see within his game” - Jonathan Haggerty vows to expose Superlek’s flaws in Denver rematch

Jonathan Haggerty believes he and his team have already spotted some weaknesses in Superlek's game.

On Friday, September 6, Haggerty will head to The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado—for ONE 168. Emanating from Ball Arena, ONE Championship's return to the United States will feature one of the biggest Muay Thai matchups of all time when Haggerty, the reigning two-sport king, puts his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Superlek.

Riding a six-fight win streak, Jonathan Haggerty plans to make it seven in a row. To do that, he'll have to do what no man has done before him under the ONE banner and hand Superlek a loss in the art of eight limbs.

Luckily, 'The General' has already found some holes in Superlek's game to help make that happen.

"Yeah, 100 percent. We do see some weaknesses there," he told Sportskeeda MMA. "[When] we got asked to fight Superlek this time, we had a game plan straight away. My coach, Chrstian Knowles, we put a game plan together, and there’s a few holes we see within his game. And we’re gonna exploit them. We’re gonna show that in September."

168: Denver on September 6 at Ball Arena.

Superlek takes tune-up fight against Kongthoranee on June 28 ahead of Jonathan Haggerty clash

Before 'The Kicking Machine' steps into the Circle with Jonathan Haggerty later this year, he'll return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with streaking Thai standout Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

Their fight will take place this Friday night, June 28, as ONE presents its latest offering in The Land of Smiles: ONE Friday Fights 68.

A two-time Rajadamnern Stadium champion, Kongthoranee has looked nothing short of impressive since making his ONE Championship debut in 2023. He has amassed an 8-1 record, including an active seven-fight unbeaten streak.

Will Superlek make an example out of the 27-year-old newcomer, or will Kongthoranee shock the world with one of the biggest upsets of all time?

ONE Championship will present ONE Friday Fights 68 live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 28.