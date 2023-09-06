“There’s only one undisputed champion” - Fans debate outcome of potential Malykhin-Aliakbari rematch

It seems we are bound for a colossal heavyweight world title fight between ONE double-champ Anatoly Malykhin and his former foe, Amir Aliakbari. The ONE light-heavyweight and heavyweight world champion is waiting for a new challenger to one of his thrones and it seems the Iranian powerhouse has worked his way to world title contention.

Back in 2021, Anatoly Malykhin absolutely demolished Amir Aliakbari inside one round. ONE Championship posted a throwback video of the fight on Instagram:

"KO Power 💥 Should we expect a similar outcome if Anatoly Malykhin and Amir Aliakbari throw down once again in 2023? @anmalykhin"

Fans are divided on who will win if ever the two have a rematch down the line:

Comments on the video

@bahramkhanheydari, @jspphuket, and ak47addict are all for 'Sladkiy' to get the KO win again:

"King anatoli👑👑👑"

"@anmalykhin is number one ☝️"

"Lmao that big buffoon will get knocked TF out again 😂"

@kingamiraliakbari and ahad_ershadi, however, believe that Aliakbari is a different man compared to when he was KO'd the world champion:

"No, this Amir is very different from the current Amir and this time the belt will reach us"

"Amir Ali Akbari will fight this time in a way that everyone will be surprised"

Ever since their 2021 encounter, the two behemoths have been on a violent romp in the ONE heavyweight MMA division. Both have three straight knockout wins each, with 'Sladkiy' winning two world titles in the process. Aliakbari bounced back from his devastating loss to the heavy-handed Russian with KO wins over Mauro Cerilli, former ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon Vera, and most recently, Dustin Joynson.

After the win over Joynson at ONE Fight Night 12 back in July, the two heavyweights got into a scuffle in the ring:

The two heated rivals nearly came into blows. If not for ONE commentator Mitch Chillson, who was interviewing Aliakbari in the ring, sandwiched between them, things would have gone ugly.

At the moment, there's no official word yet on if and when the two will face each other for ONE's 265-pound strap. We do, however, have a strong feeling that the dotted lines will be signed real soon.