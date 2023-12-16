“There’s power when people come together” – Tom DeBlass thrilled to partner with Evolve MMA to tackle cyberbullying

Brazilian jiu-jitsu icon and founder of Buddies Over Bullies, Tom DeBlass, is thrilled to partner with Evolve MMA to help bring an end to bullying in schools all over the world.

B.O.B. is an organization dedicated to teaching the next generation of leaders a thing or two about respect and discipline while giving them the tools necessary to defend themselves.

With 400+ sponsoring gyms from all over the world, DeBlass' non-profit has steadily grown from the ground up, but B.O.B’s partnership with Evolve MMA will help to expand that reach even further. The owner and founder, Tom DeBlass shared his excitement about the recent partnership with Evolve MMA, telling Sherdog.com:

“I’m thankful that Evolve wants to be part of this. It means that Evolve shares my vision and believes it. and you always want people to share your vision. I truly believe it takes a village to raise a child, it takes an entire community to make a change, and I believe there’s power when people come together.”

Bullying is a problem that children around the globe still experience daily. However, B.O.B. hopes to change that with the help of Evolve MMA and other participating gyms as they travel around the country. They are offering jiu-jitsu lessons and skills that they can carry with them throughout their life.

Tom DeBlass believes parents need to be more involved with their children

While Tom DeBlass is dedicated to helping combat bullying around the globe, the accomplished grappler and mixed martial artist knows that parents play an important role in the education and development of their kids.

And it all starts by getting involved and taking notice of the things going on, especially when it comes to social media where bullying has continued to run rampant. During the same interview with Sherdog, DeBlass discussed social media and parent's role in preventing mishaps.

DeBlass suggested that many parents try to respect the privacy of their children, but oftentimes, that keeps them in the dark, especially when it comes to the things their children are doing or are subjected to on social media.

With phones, tablets, and a plethora of other communication devices available, bullying can be just as big of an issue online as it can in the schoolyard. That's why Tom DeBlass and his organization stress the importance of parents getting more involved in their children's activities.

If you would like to donate to the cause or to get involved, please visit B.O.B. online at BuddiesOverBullies.org.