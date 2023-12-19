“There’s promoting the fight and there’s being a total fu*king misfit in life” - MMA coach goes off on Colby Covington for UFC 296 antics

An MMA coach recently expressed strong disapproval of Colby Covington's behavior leading up to UFC 296.

'Chaos' has provoked widespread criticism over the years for his inflammatory remarks. Still, the prevailing opinion is that he crossed a line by making insensitive comments about welterweight champion Leon Edwards' deceased father during the pre-event press conference for UFC 296.

Despite the emotional toll, Edwards exhibited remarkable restraint, maintaining composure during their bout. Ultimately, 'Rocky' secured a unanimous decision win over Covington, successfully defending his UFC 170-pound title.

Renowned MMA coach Ray Longo firmly rejected Covington's efforts to hype the fight, expressing a strong belief that Covington significantly overstepped boundaries with the excessive nature of his remarks.

During his appearance on the Anik & Florian Podcast, Longo said:

"I’ve got absolutely no use for the guy at all. I just don’t. Ever since he threatened you (Anik), he knows where you live, he can go f**k himself. Couldn’t give a sh*t about that guy. What he did with Leon Edwards I think is atrocious. You know, there’s promoting a fight, then there’s being a total f**king misfit in life, and that’s the way I see it with that guy."

He added:

"Colby, you’re sucking the f**king life out of the community. Like a leech on society, and now you’re attacking this guy. It’s just too much for me. I don’t care for it. And, man, talk about karma, because what a piece of sh*t that fight was."

Check out Ray Longo's comments below:

Max Holloway voices concern for Colby Covington amidst controversial remarks

Max Holloway is deeply concerned as Colby Covington persisted in hurling insults at Leon Edwards' deceased father during the post-fight interview.

During their ceremonial weigh-in face-off, Covington appeared to convey to 'Rocky' that his behavior at the press conference was an act, implying that the remarks were not aimed at being personal.

After his loss at UFC 296, Covington faced the media and was questioned about any remorse regarding his comments about Edwards' father. Without hesitation, the 35-year-old American chose to reinforce his earlier statements.

The former UFC featherweight champion expressed bewilderment at the abrupt change in Colby Covington's behavior and posted on X:

"This guy is something else. Says he was in character at weigh-ins, then do this. Man really needs help."

Check out Max Holloway's comments below:

