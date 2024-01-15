"There's a reason 3-year-olds can play the game" - When Dana White claimed soccer is "the least talented sport on earth"

Dana White does not mince his words, even when speaking on topics close to billions of people’s hearts.

The UFC boss has been critical of rival promotions’ business practices and has questioned the competitive relevance of other sports in the past. Soccer (Football) is officially the most-watched sport in the world and it has created some of the most influential athletes in history.

However, White feels that the sport requires no talent to play. A video of him giving an unfiltered opinion on soccer went viral in 2022. The 54-year-old went on a 30-second rant to drive home his point. The video was recently reposted on @oocmma’s X account.

He said:

“I can’t stand Soccer. It’s the least talented sport on earth! There’s a reason 3-year-olds can play soccer, okay? You’re running around and kicking a ball. When you’re playing a game where the net is this big [points to a wall], right? And the score is 3-1? Are you sh***ing me right now? Do you know how untalented you have to be to score three points when the net is this big?”

White then compared the sport to Hockey and explained why he thinks a 3-1 score is well-justified there:

“Now in Hockey, you have guys on skates with crooked sticks where they have to hit a puck into a net that’s the same size as the goalie. That’s the sport where the score should be three-to-one!”

Catch Dana White’s remarks below:

Dana White’s leaked conversation addressing Jon Jones’ demands send shockwaves through MMA community

Two-division UFC champion Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in combat sports history. However, his relationship with the UFC brass has seen many ups and downs during his long tenure with the organization.

According to an MMA Fighting report, part of Dana White’s conversation with former UFC chairman Lorenzo Fertitta was unsealed as a part of the UFC antitrust lawsuit.

Back in 2014, the UFC was keen on booking the Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson rematch. However, Jones was more interested in the Daniel Cormier fight. White and Fertitta’s conversation addressed the hold-up as the-then UFC president messaged:

"What’s up with Jones? Did he straighten up or is he still being a sc*mbag?"

Fertitta responded:

"Still a do*che, but we’re inching closer... Haven’t moved on money, but sent the letter with an ultimatum."

There has been no comment from either Jones' or White’s teams regarding the conversation so far. However, it is being speculated that White’s remarks might draw a fierce reaction from ‘Bones’.