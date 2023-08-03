"There's a reason that he has turned me down six times" - Justin Gaethje previews potential Conor McGregor clash

Justin Gaethje was able to capture the symbolic 'BMF' title as he knocked out Dustin Poirier with a vicious head kick in the second round of the UFC 291 main event. Almost immediately after the bout, Conor McGregor expressed his interest in facing the No.2-ranked lightweight. While 'The Highlight' initially downplayed his interest in a bout, his stance seemingly changed.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Gaethje was asked about his interest, responding:

"Who knows man? Of course. I mean, I like to fight. That sounds exciting, but the UFC's the boss here so who knows? Even if I heard that he might want to do it, until someone signs a contract, none of that s**t matters. Words are just words and then if I was to ever get a contract, it would be a fun conversation that I have with my family and my coaches."

When asked how he sees a potential bout playing out, the No.2-ranked lightweight responded:

"There's a reason that he has turned me down six times. How you lose to me is not how you can lose and continue to be Conor McGregor so you know that's a big risk for him. He's always saying something, trying to take the light away from when people fight in the cage. Whatever, I know it's entertainment, but I just don't really want to buy into that and play that game."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments on Conor McGregor below (starting at the 3:10 mark):

McGregor appeared set to return to the octagon against Michael Chandler after the pair coached opposing sides on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. The Notorious' reportedly failed to enter the USADA testing pool in time for the bout to take place this year and has now seemingly moved on from 'Iron'. Meanwhile, Gaethje appears set to fight for the lightweight title after cementing his position as the division's top contender.

Michael Chandler sees UFC gold in Justin Gaethje's future

Justin Gaethje has fought for the lightweight title twice as he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 and Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. The No.2-ranked lightweight appears to be in line to receive his third title opportunity after defeating Dustin Poirier at UFC 291.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Michael Chandler predicted that 'The Highlight' will win the lightweight title in his next fight, stating:

"I think Justin Gaethje is the UFC lightweight champion by the first quarter of next year. I think he beats Islam. I think he beats Oliveira. I just think Justin Gaethje has cleaned up. He already had all the attributes, he already had the cardio, the speed, the power, he’s got great wrestling defense. He already had all the attributes, but now, him honing in those skills, it’s gonna be tough for one of those dudes to beat him."

Check out Michael Chandler's full comments below (starting at the 8:02 mark):

Chandler made it clear that he is not doubting the skills of Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira, who will clash at UFC 294. Instead, 'Iron' believes that Gaethje is simply that talented.