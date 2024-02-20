“There’s respect there” - Jonathan Haggerty says bad blood is over and wishes Felipe Lobo “all the best” after Bangkok scrap

It’s all water under the bridge between two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo.

The two stars battered each other in a war of attrition at ONE Fight Night 19 that ended with Haggerty retaining his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

The fight itself was full of animosity, a product of near-endless trash talk between the two fighters leading up to their fated meeting at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Haggerty, however, made sure that all that bad blood would stay in the past.

In his post-fight interview, Jonathan Haggerty revealed what he told Lobo following their brutal matchup this past weekend.

Haggerty, who also holds the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, said he felt no ill will towards Lobo and he wanted nothing but the best for the Brazilian striker.

“I just told him that it’s just business. You got to do what you got to do before the fight to build it up and psyche yourself up. At the end of the day, we’re both warriors, there’s respect there.”

He added:

“I respect anyone that gets in there with me especially if they put on a performance like he did and stands in the middle of the ring and we have a shoot-out. There’s respect there and I wish him all the best.”

ONE Fight Night 19 is available on free replay on Amazon Prime Video for subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo put on Muay Thai classic at Lumpinee

Jonathan Haggerty and Lobo’s bout was an early candidate for Fight of the Year honors that had the Bangkok crowd at the edge of their seats.

Lobo scored a huge knockdown in the first, which practically ignited a fire within Haggerty in the ensuing rounds.

Haggerty evened the count in the second when he dropped Lobo with a swift left hook through the halfway point of the round.

With the crowd inside the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium getting unglued, Haggerty finished the contest with a brutal one-shot overhand right that effectively knocked Lobo out in the third round.