"There’s more serious stuff in the world than fighting" - Muhammad Mokaev puts fan in place who ridiculed his stance on Palestine 

Muhammad Mokaev has called for an end to the ongoing violence between Israel and Gaza militant groups in Palestine. Both countries recently entered into a ceasefire agreement to end sustained violence for three days, which saw multiple lives being lost as well as jeopardized.

Surging UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev took to Twitter to urge the two countries to figure out a peaceful way of ending the conflict instead of adopting violent measures and putting lives at stake. He also slammed the global media for its apparent reluctance to shed light on the ongoing situation in Israel and Palestine.

Mokaev wrote:

"So messed up what’s going on in Palestine, all media is quiet because Israel are involved! It’s 2022 I’m sure it is possible to make a deal and stop killing innocent children! People fighting for the land, the land where they gonna get buried in!"

One fan responded to Mokaev's tweet, pointing out that Ukraine is also facing a similar situation in their ongoing war with Russia. The individual also mentioned the ongoing conflict between China and Taiwan.

Christopher Barnard @cbarnard82 @muhammadmokaev Russia doing the same to Ukraine, China doing the same to Taiwan/Muslims. @muhammadmokaev Russia doing the same to Ukraine, China doing the same to Taiwan/Muslims.

In response, Mokaev yet again stressed the need to end violence, claiming that the aforementioned countries could strike a deal between themselves to resolve the ongoing conflicts without going to war against one another.

He wrote:

"That’s why I’m saying it’s 2022 , I believe they can make a deal without killing innocent people.."

Muhammad Mokaev will return to the octagon at UFC 280

After a dominant unanimous decision win over Charles Johnson at UFC London last month, Muhammad Mokaev is once again ready to step inside the octagon. According to ESPN, the undefeated fighter will take on Malcolm Gordon at UFC 280 on October 22.

Mokaev will be looking to build an impressive winning streak by beating Gordon as he continues his rise in the flyweight division. He has already impressed fans and analysts with his first two performances inside the octagon.

In his UFC debut, the 22-year-old picked up a spectacular first-round submission win over Cody Durden.

