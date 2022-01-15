"There's no shame to that" - Michael Bisping on Conor McGregor losing to Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov 

Michael Bisping feels Conor McGregor could make a successful comeback to MMA despite breaking his leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier last year. The Irishman has been sidelined with injury for a while now and as he heals, there's been doubt about him not being able to compete at an elite level anymore.

'The Count' feels Conor McGregor could continue fighting at the highest level upon returning from injury. Bisping pointed out that the Irishman is undergoing rehabilitation under the watchful eyes of great doctors and is getting the best treatment money can buy.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Bisping stated the following:

"He's got a lot of adversity to fight through. He lost his last two fights, snapped his leg... Will he be the same coming back? I would say so... I mean it hasn't been that long when it's all said and done. He's got access to the finest doctors so he'll rehab properly, he'll come back and if there's anybody that's mentally strong on this planet, it's McGregor, simple as that."

Bisping also lauded the former double champ for his mental fortitude and said he is looking forward to watching him return to the octagon. Despite admitting that McGregor has suffered a recent slump in form, Bisping claimed there was no shame in losing to the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

"Just do remember those two losses that McGregor did suffer this year whilst becoming the highest paid athlete in 2021 came to Dustin Poirier, who was ranked number one you know what I mean so there's no shame in losing to that guy... Prior to that he lost to Khabib [and] people say he's the GOAT so the people that he lost to, there's no shame to that you know," Bisping said.

Watch Michael Bisping's take on McGregor's return here:

Conor McGregor reacts to recent attack on his pub in Dublin

Conor McGregor's pub, The Black Forge Inn, in Crumlin, Dublin, was attacked with Molotov cocktails by criminals on Wednesday. The perpetrators are yet to be caught by police but thankfully, no one was injured in the incident and there was no damage done to the property.

Conor McGregor, who wasn't present at the pub when the incident took place, reacted to the incident by sharing a somewhat bizarre video on Instagram.

"Happy thirsty Thursday everyone out there enjoy your selves because life is a bit*h and then you die. You never know when you gonna go. Rip all our soaring souls, they are still right here among us! Spirits remain!" McGregor wrote.

