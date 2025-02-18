"There's no special secret" - Shamil Gasanov says systematic plan is in place to beat Martin Nguyen in Qatar

Number four-ranked featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov wants to continue his ascent to the top of the division by scoring a victory against former two-division MMA world champion Martin Nguyen on Feb. 20 at ONE 171: Qatar.

Shamil Gasanov and Nguyen will go head-to-head in front of the Lusail Sports Arena crowd in Qatar, and before their thrilling showdown, the former talked to ONE Championship for an interview.

According to 'The Cobra,' he and his team have prepared for this all-important match with the same recipe of success they had from their previous fight camps.

The Russian MMA powerhouse also revealed the two stages of his preparation, as he narrated:

"There's no special secret: my team and I will study Nguyen's strengths and weaknesses to come in at our best. In the first stage in Rostov, we focused on physical preparation, working with weights, and building strength. The second stage has included grappling, sparring, and tactical work."

Shamil Gasanov is coming off a unanimous decision win over Halil Amir in his previous fight at ONE Fight Night 26 to extend his win streak to three.

Shamil Gasanov believes that a win at ONE 171: Qatar could punch his ticket to a title shot

The Peresvet Fight Team and Tiger Muay Thai representative firmly think that if he gets the job done against 'The Situ-Asian,' then he could it be his passport toward a potential shot for the 26-pound golden belt.

The 29-year-old athlete also mentioned this during the same talk with the world's largest martial arts organization, as he claimed:

"I think if I beat Martin Nguyen, I'll be next in line for a title shot. Don't miss the event! You're in for an exciting and uncompromising fight."

Fans can watch all the action at ONE 171: Qatar via watch.onefc.com. The event will air live from the Lusail Sports Arena.

