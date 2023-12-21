How a fighter motivates themselves to give it their all during a bout is completely subjective despite there having some overlaps with other fighters, but for veterans who have fought a laundry list of who’s who during their lifetime, keeping away Father Time is the main motivator.

Since the promotion’s debut of the ONE Super Series format to point the spotlight on the striking arts in early 2018, Nong-O Hama has been one of the names at the forefront of it all and continues to fight to this day.

With 11 bouts under his name over the past five years, Nong-O will step in for his 12th bout under the promotion on Friday, December 22, at ONE Friday Fights 46 against up-and-coming star Nico Carrillo.

Carrillo’s coach, JP Gallacher, already warned his ward from discounting Nong-O’s skills, and the Thai star knows that he is playing gatekeeper against Carrillo in a recent interview with ONE Championship:

“Yes, every time I have a fight coming, I’ll try to motivate myself that I can do it. There’s still a fire burning in my chest.”

Nico Carrillo gets the biggest opportunity in his career

The Scottish star may only have two Muay Thai bouts with the world’s largest martial arts organization, but he has proven to be a more-than-capable blue-chip prospect.

Carrillo logged back-to-back TKO victories over Furkan Karabag and Muangthai PK Saenchai, which both drew adulation from the fans.

The new generation in Carrillo will be fighting for his place in the promotion as he takes on one of the promotion’s hardiest veterans in Nong-O at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.