"There’s no transparency" - Fans react to UFC allegedly bypassing a drug test rule for Jose Aldo only months into the new anti-doping regime

UFC legend Jose Aldo's upcoming return to the octagon at UFC 301 has ignited controversy surrounding the organization's new anti-doping program. While fans eagerly anticipate Aldo's fight against Jonathan Martinez, reports have surfaced suggesting Aldo may have been exempt from a key rule within the program.

The UFC's anti-doping program, implemented last year, mandates a six-month testing period with two successful drug tests before a fighter can compete. However, social media has exploded with claims that Aldo received an exemption from the six-month rule.

Fans expressed frustration on social media platforms, questioning the transparency of the program. One user commented:

“UFC anti-doping program giving Jose Aldo a pass on the six-month drug testing rule? MMA media shrugs shoulders and doesn't question or mention it. I don't get it. Also, asked UFC anti-doping about this, of course, silence. Where's the transparency we were promised?”

Others echoed the sentiment, highlighting the program's stated commitment to transparency and accountability.

“No matter the agency, I’ve noticed that when people promise transparency they tend to operate in the complete opposite manner.”

“love Aldo but this is 100% facts”

The UFC's anti-doping program replaced the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in October 2023 after a strained relationship between the two organizations. USADA CEO Travis Tygart cited concerns about Conor McGregor's reintegration into the testing pool as a contributing factor.

The UFC vehemently denied USADA's claims, and the two parties ultimately dissolved their partnership. This move towards an in-house anti-doping program promised increased transparency, a promise now seemingly under fire.

Conor McGregor surprised by Jose Aldo's return

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor expressed surprise at his long-time rival Jose Aldo's recent unretirement. In an interview on The MMA Hour, McGregor spoke with host Ariel Helwani about Aldo's upcoming fight at UFC 301.

McGregor acknowledged Aldo as one of the few fighters he respects. He revealed his initial confusion regarding Aldo's decision to retire in 2022:

"I was actually taken back that [Jose Aldo] did retire when he retired. He was in contention for the f***ing title, he was in title contention from where I was looking."

Aldo, a former UFC featherweight champion, announced his retirement in 2022. However, he recently reversed course and signed on to fight at UFC 301. McGregor speculated about the reasons behind Aldo's initial retirement, suggesting a potential business disagreement with the UFC:

"I’m happy to see Jose back and I wonder if it was a business play that didn’t play out for him. I wonder, was he trying to press for more and then walked away and they let him?"

