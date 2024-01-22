UFC unveils first anti-doping data update since USADA split, reveals surprising update about Conor McGregor

The UFC recently unveiled their first update on their anti-doping policies after their split with USADA took effect on Jan. 1st. This inadvertently made for a surprising update regarding Conor McGregor.

With the new testing program in full effect, there could be more attention as fans and fighters are curious as to whether the program will be more successful than USADA in terms of ensuring a level playing field. According to Sportsnet MMA journalist Aaron Bronsteter, fighters have already gone through more than one session of testing. He went on to name Conor McGregor as being among the fighters that have already been tested. He wrote:

"The UFC anti-doping database has released their first-ever update since the end of their partnership with USADA on Dec. 31. Of the 61 athletes who registered test sessions, two athletes registered more than one session, one of whom is Conor McGregor (*the other is T. Lapilus)."

McGregor having been tested for more than one session comes as somewhat of a surprise as Dana White recently stated that he is waiting for the Irishman to let him know when he's ready to return, but the tests indicate that he could very well be ready. With that in mind, It remains to be seen whether his return will be officially announced by the promotion in the near future.

Turki Al-Sheikh reveals he made request for Conor McGregor to fight in Saudi Arabia

Conor McGregor's return to the octagon has been highly anticipated as fans eagerly await an official announcement.

Tuki Al-Sheikh recently made a headlines as he revealed that he made a request to have the former two-division UFC champion fight in Saudi Arabia. While speaking to Matchroom Boxing, he revealed that he made a request to have McGregor included on one of the cards that the UFC bring to Saudi Arabia. He said:

"We will do something big and I ask [the] UFC if there is [a] chance to have [Conor] McGregor in this [upcoming] card or in the future."

Saudi Arabia has hosted a number of massive boxing events in recent months that have all been well received, so it will be interesting to see whether the promotion puts together a Saudi Arabia card featuring McGregor in the future.