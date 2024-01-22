Jordan Peterson praises Dana White for refusing to condemn Sean Strickland’s controversial comments at UFC press conference

Jordan Peterson recently praised Dana White for how he handled backlash pertaining to the comments Sean Strickland made during his pre-fight media interactions prior to his title fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297.

During the UFC 297 post-fight press conference, White took aim at a reporter for his line of questioning regarding Strickland's comments and censoring fighters for what they can say when promoting their respective fights. Peterson took to his X account, where he complimented the UFC CEO by mentioning that he is a strong leader. He wrote:

"The difference between a strong and truly good man and a weak and self-regarding "good" man revealed in two minutes"

White doesn't appear to be backing down from his stance, but it remains to be seen whether he himself believes there are instances that would require a stern warning should a fighter get too carried away with their trash talk.

What did Dana White say that gained the support of Jordan Peterson?

Jordan Peterson has been a polarizing figure of sorts with his beliefs and comments in recent years, especially in Canada, where he was a former professor at the University of Toronto.

Despite the criticism, Peterson has been very successful and his lectures and appearances on podcasts like the Joe Rogan Experience have gained plenty of attention. Dana White has also been a polarizing figure, but that hasn't stopped him from being successful and operating much differently than commissioners or presidents of professional sports leagues.

Jordan Peterson backed the UFC CEO for the comments he made in response to a reporter's question about whether Sean Strickland had gone too far with his comments earlier in the week. White mentioned that he will never demand fighters follow a set of rules as to what they can say. He said:

"I don't give anybody a leash...A leash?...Free speech. Control what people say and to tell people what to believe? I don't fu**in tell any other human being what to say, what to think. There's no leashes on any of them...That's ridiculous to say I give somebody a leash. Free speech, brother. People can say whatever they want, and people can believe whatever they want."

