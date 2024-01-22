UFC 297 have announced the decision to induct Frankie Edgar into their Hall-of-Fame. The premier mixed martial arts promotion made the announcement during their first pay-per-view event of 2024.

The UFC released a video highlighting Edgar's remarkable career, and declared him as the first inductee of 2024.

Since the announcement, Edgar has received plenty of support from fans and fighters alike. Many congratulated him in the arena, while others took to social media to recognize 'The Answer' and his contributions to the sport of mixed martial arts.

Former UFC middleweight Derek Brunson took to Instagram to share an old photograph of himself alongside Frankie Edgar. His caption read:

"Congrats on your Hall Of Fame induction. You’ve always been a real 1, taking young fighters under your wing , like myself . Driving me all over NJ, when I was just a kid dreaming . Over a decade ago @frankieedgar 🙏🏾"

Brunson had previously stated that he did not want to see Edgar fight anymore, as the as New Jersey native had nothing left to prove.

When did Frankie Edgar retire?

Frankie 'The Answer' Edgar is an absolute legend of MMA, and fought in the UFC in three different divisions. He became the lightweight champion all the way back in 2010.

After capturing the belt from B.J Penn, who he defeated twice in a row, he fought Gray Maynard twice. Their first fight resulted in a draw, but Edgar managed to win their second fight. Then, Edgar faced Benson Henderson. 'Bendo' beat Edgar to capture his lightweight strap. In their rematch, Henderson took home the nod on the scorecards, prompting Edgar to move down to featherweight.

Edgar worked his way to a title shot at featherweight, but fell short to Max Holloway at UFC 240. After his failed attempt at a title, he lost to 'The Korean Zombie' and subsequently moved down to bantamweight.

He spent the tail-end of his career at bantamweight, where he went 1-3, with three straight knockout losses. At UFC 281, he lost to Chris Gutierrez via KO in the very first round.

After the fight, he called time on his career in his post-fight octagon interview.

