"There is someone out there who looks up to you" - Conor McGregor motivates young super-fan in tears in heartwarming moment

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has seemingly motivated a young superfan of his. McGregor is expected to end his MMA hiatus and make his long-awaited return to the UFC's famed octagon in 2024.

Ahead of his highly-anticipated comeback fight, McGregor appears to have taken time out of his schedule to meet a young superfan. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has now taken to his official Instagram handle to share a few photographs from the heartwarming meeting.

The Irishman also attached a statement to the post, in which he expressed his gratitude towards the youngster named Riccardo, who was in tears upon meeting his idol. McGregor's statement read as follows:

"There is someone out there who looks up to you. Who wants to see you at your best. Who wants to see you succeed. Do it for them! Great to meet you Riccardo, let’s go my man, we got this!"

Check out McGregor's Instagram post below:

Conor McGregor's most recent fight witnessed him face longtime rival Dustin Poirier in their trilogy matchup at UFC 264 in July 2021. Their lightweight bout saw McGregor suffer a gruesome leg injury and lose via first-round TKO (doctor's stoppage).

Following that, McGregor withdrew from the USADA drug testing pool and worked towards his recovery. While 'The Notorious' hasn't competed in a professional MMA bout since the injury, he did return to UFC programming as a coach on the UFC's TUF (The Ultimate Fighter) reality show.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight kingpin featured as a coach on TUF 31 opposite rival coach, UFC lightweight Michael Chandler. The TUF show's 31st season was filmed and aired earlier this year (2023).

What's next for MMA icon Conor McGregor?

UFC CEO Dana White recently confirmed that Conor McGregor had submitted his paperwork to reenter the USADA testing pool. The MMA world was subsequently set abuzz, owing to the timing of McGregor's return to the testing pool. Many view it as a sign that his comeback fight could transpire at the landmark UFC 300 event, likely in April of 2024.

The exact date for the UFC 300 event is yet to be announced. Besides, it remains to be seen who Conor McGregor's official comeback opponent is and whether he will indeed fight at UFC 300.

Regardless, many fighters, including the likes of former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, have volunteered to fight McGregor. Meanwhile, the Irish MMA stalwart's coach, John Kavanagh, recently suggested that his star pupil continues to train for a potential fight against Michael Chandler next.

Watch Kavanagh discuss McGregor's possible fight against Chandler below: