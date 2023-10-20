UFC 300 date: When is the ceremonial UFC PPV likely to be held?

UFC 300 will represent the third century of pay-per-views in the promotion's history, and is scheduled to be the marquee MMA event of 2024. Furthermore, there are rumors abound that Conor McGregor's octagon return may very well take place in the headline bout of the pay-per-view.

The Irishman recently re-entered the USADA anti-doping pool, prior to the UFC's split from the organization. At the time, he was projected to serve the mandatory six-month testing period just in time to be eligible to compete at UFC 300. Now with USADA out of his way, fans are all but certain about McGregor's return.

So when exactly is the event expected to take place? UFC 294, 295 and 296 are already scheduled. This weekend on October 21, Abu Dhabi will play host to UFC 294, while November 11 hosts UFC 295. Then, December 16 will host the final pay-per-view of the year, UFC 296, with January 20 set to feature UFC 297 in Toronto.

With just two more events between it and UFC 297, it is probable that the earliest possible date for UFC 300 will be sometime in April. Like UFC 200 and 100 before it, the third century of the promotion's pay-per-views is expected to feature countless blockbuster bouts.

The key attraction would be Conor McGregor's return bout since a 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier saw him snap his shin in half, sidelining him. However, the Irishman is now expected to face Michael Chandler the next time he steps into the octagon, and if things go his way, that will take place in April.

Who else has been rumored to fight at UFC 300?

UFC 200 featured the stunning return of former heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar, who took on legendary knockout artist, Mark Hunt. While the former champion initially won via unanimous decision, the bout result was overturned to a no-contest after an out-of-competition and in-competition drug test failure.

While Lesnar has since fully retired from MMA, UFC 300 was rumored to feature another former UFC champion with ties to the WWE. Ronda Rousey was said to be considering a return. However, despite the rumor taking flight, it never amounted to anything and all talk of an MMA return for Rousey has died down.