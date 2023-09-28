UFC 294 start time: When does the Abu Dhabi card featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 start in the U.S?

MMA fans are eagerly waiting for the next UFC pay-per-view event and have been looking up the UFC 294 start time on the internet.

UFC 294 is set to take place on October 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. For viewers in the United States, the prelims will start at 7:00 a.m. PDT and 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday morning and the main card will commence at 11:00 a.m. PDT and 2:00 p.m. ET.

Expand Tweet

The highly anticipated UFC event will be a thrilling lightweight clash between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title. The contest will be a rematch as the two athletes first locked horns in the same venue a year ago at UFC 280.

Makhachev proved himself to be the better fighter that night as he submitted 'do Bronx' via submission in the second round.

After their encounter, the Dagestani went on to defeat Alexander Volkanovski and Oliveira bounced back with a TKO victory against Beneil Dariush. Now, it remains to be seen whether the Brazilian will avenge his loss at UFC 294 or will Makhachev go 2-0 against Oliveira.

Expand Tweet

The co-main event will feature a fascinating middleweight clash between former title challenger Paulo Costa and undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev is on a six-fight win streak in the UFC which includes wins over Gilbert Burns, Kevin Holland and Li Jingliang. Costa, on the other hand, is coming off a hard-fought win against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. Both fighters will be returning to action after a one-year-plus break.

Other than that, several intriguing matchups in the form of Johnny Walker vs. Magomed Ankalaev, Nassourdine Imavov vs. Ikram Aliskerov, Tim Elliot vs. Muhammad Mokaev and Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov will take place on the fight card.

UFC 294 start time: When will the event start in the UK?

MMA fans in the United Kingdom can enjoy the UFC 294 prelims from 7:00 p.m. The main event will start at 11 in the night for the UK fans.

One interesting thing to note about the upcoming Abu Dhabi card is that for the first time, Khamzat Chimaev will not be representing Sweden at a UFC event.

The Chechen-born Swede recently gained UAE citizenship and will represent the United Arab Emirates in his fight against Paulo Costa on October 21.

Expand Tweet