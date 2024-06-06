"There is someone on my mind" - Muay Thai kingpin Tawanchai keeping his lips sealed on next target in ONE Championship

Tawanchai PK Saenchai already has a next opponent in mind once he gets his Jo Nattawut redo sorted.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai kingpin runs it back against the No.3-ranked divisional contender, this time with his gold on the line, in front of the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok.

His full focus has been on acing this rematch at ONE 167 on June 7. Still, as a warrior who's always taken a liking to plan ahead, the generational talent has one eye locked on a future contender he promises to reveal in due time.

Speaking at the ONE 167 official press conference, Tawanchai said:

"Yes, there is someone on my mind. But I don't want to give the answer right now. I don't want to create any drama. Let me finish this fight first, and I will tell you who's next."

Though he refused to pinpoint any particular name, it isn't theoretically difficult to predict what he'll want next.

A chance at two-sport glory is there for the taking. Of course, only after Superbon and Chingiz Allazov get their featherweight kickboxing world title unification matchup out of the way.

If that doesn't work out, he wants in on the promotion's third ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix that will take place later this year.

There's also a possible superfight with two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty, which both parties seemed to have agreed on when they met at an official ONE event in November last year.

Beyond those names, a clash against Rodtang Jitmuangnon or Superlek Kiatmoo9 are viable options that could pique the interest of the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate.

Tawanchai promises to go 'all out' to beat Jo Nattawut at ONE 167

Before any future fights, though, Tawanchai is fired up to continue his winning ways at ONE 167.

Speaking to Sportskeeda separately, the ONE world champion noted:

"I don't know what will happen when the bell rings, but I can say that I'll go all out in this fight."

The 25-year-old has won his last seven fights under the ONE banner, which includes his unanimous decision win over Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15 last October.

He's more than ready to up his streak to eight and secure a third successful world title defense on the global stage this Friday, June 7.

North American fans can catch the entire ONE 167 card live in U.S. primetime for free.