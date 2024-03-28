Superbon open to hypothetical unification war vs. Chingiz Allazov in the United States: "That sounds good"

Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn seeks to have a title rematch with reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov at some point, even in the United States, which is no longer a stranger to him.

The 33-year-old Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout has been angling to get back the featherweight kickboxing gold after losing it to Allazov by KO in January last year.

He has been on a redemption tour since, which goes into a higher gear on April 5 when he vies for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Asked by ONE Championship in an interview if he is down for a possible unification bout against 'Chinga' in one of the scheduled events of ONE Championship in the U.S. this year, Superbon said:

"That sounds good. I have a lot of fans in the U.S. I've done a lot of seminars in the U.S., and I'm sure they'll support me. I love traveling there and I love the people there. I like the fans there in the U.S."

At ONE Friday Fights 58, Superbon will be going up against familiar foe Marat Grigorian of Armenia in a rematch of their title showdown in March 2022, when the Thai sensation, then the world champion, successfully defended his title by unanimous decision.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. To watch the event live from your location, check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website.

Meanwhile, ONE is set to hold two live on-ground events in the U.S. The first will take place in September in Denver, Colorado, and the second in November in Atlanta, Georgia.

The events follow the promotion's successful U.S. debut in May last year in Broomfield, Colorado.

Superbon believes he can exact payback on Chingiz Allazov wherever the setting is

While he is open to fighting Chingiz Allazov in a possible unification world title bout in the United States, Superbon Singha Mawynn said it actually does not matter where the contest takes place. He believes that the bottom line will be the same -- with him on top.

The Thai superstar shared this in the same interview with ONE Championship, highlighting that, regardless of the setting, he is confident of beating 'Chinga' in their title rematch.

He said:

"Anywhere, I can beat him anywhere. No problem. I don't care."

But before he channels his attention to a showdown with ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Allazov, Superbon must first hurdle Marat Grigorian of Armenia for the interim featherweight kickboxing title at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Thailand.

It will be a rematch between the two fighters, who fought in March 2022, where then-champion Superbon won by unanimous decision.