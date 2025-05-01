“There are a few stones that are left unturned” - Dante Leon says Tye Ruotolo trilogy is the best way to prove he’s the superior grappler

Dante Leon is ready to show the world that he's the best grappler on the planet.

After landing back-to-back wins in his first two promotional appearances, Leon will return to martial arts' biggest global stage this Friday night for a showdown with reigning and defending ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, Tye Ruotolo.

The two BJJ sensations will co-headline ONE Championship's big return to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

Ruotolo and Dante Leon have met twice between with both competitors each holding a win over the other.

Ready for their long-awaited rubber match, Leon sees this as a prime opportunity to not just score his first ONE world title, but to show the world that he's the best of the best.

"I know he's probably not the same grappler," Leon told Cageside Press in a recent interview. "I know for sure, 100%, I'm not either. There are a few stones that are left unturned here, and definitely the only way we can get the answers that we need is another match."

Dante Leon sees his trilogy match with Tye Ruotolo as the 'pinnacle' of his grappling career

Dante Leon is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished grapplers in all of BJJ. He is a multi-time IBJJF Worlds and Pan champion on top of medaling at the ADCC in both 2022 and 2024.

But despite all of his accolades, the Canadian believes that a win over Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 31 will be the defining moment of his career.

"This is kind of the pinnacle of everything," Leon told ONE. "If somebody says that another match out there is bigger than this match, it's really just opinion because as far as the evidence you're providing, this is as big as anything."

Who comes out on top when two of the best submission specialists alive meet for a third time in The Land of Smiles?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

