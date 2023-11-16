"There are all these studies on male athletes" - Retired female UFC fighter Julie Kedzie explains groundbreaking donation of brain for research

Retired UFC fighter Julie Kedzie has vowed to donate her brain for post-mortem research to study in-depth the long-term repercussions of repeated head trauma in MMA.

Since retiring in 2013, Kedzie has grappled with symptoms synonymous with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), including depression, anxiety, and sleep disturbances.

Having competed professionally for over nine years, Kedzie's decision to contribute her brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation (CLF) highlights a heightened awareness of the risks associated with head injuries in contact sports.

CTE, a degenerative brain condition linked to concussions, can only be diagnosed posthumously, making donations like Julie Kedzie's crucial for advancing scientific understanding. The 42-year-old emphasized the importance of her contribution to the betterment of the sport in an interview with BBC Sport, stating:

"I've been hit in the head a lot so we might as well see what is in there and get some good out of it for data. If there is a way that I can still keep pushing in this field [of mixed martial arts] and advancing the cause of women, then yeah."

Julie Kedzie also underscored the need for more research focusing on female athletes in a predominantly male-centric field. She added:

"I want to give back to the women in this sport because there are all these studies on male athletes' brains and there might be something completely different from a female athlete's perspective."

The CLF, founded by Dr. Chris Nowinski, has witnessed a surge in brain donations, with over 10,000 participants, including Kedzie, contributing to studies on CTE. Dr. Nowinski acknowledged that the extensive study on the brains of retired fighters exhibits signs of CTE, highlighting the urgency of research.

What is Julie Kedzie's MMA record?

Julie Kedzie made her UFC debut on July 27, 2013, against Germaine de Randamie at UFC on Fox 8. Despite a valiant effort, she succumbed to a split decision loss.

She fought next under the UFC banner on December 7, 2013, facing Bethe Correia at UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Bigfoot. She succumbed to another split decision defeat which prompted her to retire from the sport.

Her professional record boasts 16 wins and 13 losses. Notable moments in her career include clinching Jackson's MMA Series women's bantamweight championship by defeating Kaitlin Young.

While Kedzie faced challenges, including defeats against prominent opponents like Miesha Tate and Gina Carano, her impact on women's MMA cannot be understated. She has dedicated her post-fighting career to research on CTE, signifying a pivotal step forward in comprehending the intricacies of the condition that fighters suffer.