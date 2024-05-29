“There will always be a better guy” - ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut stays humble amidst tough competition in ONE Championship

Thai legend and title challenger 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut remains calm ahead of a massive headliner at ONE 167 against the featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai, despite facing difficult challenges.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nattawut mentioned how the striking divisions in ONE have continued to evolve since the start of 2024, and how things move at a very fast pace.

The striker who now calls the United States his home said:

"No, I believe everything is always changing every year. It'll always be changing. The next year will be totally different cards, and different fighters. So I expect things will change. There will always be a better guy coming up."

Indeed, 'Smokin' is brimming with confidence as he's counting the days before he goes head-to-head with the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai.

The title fight, which will be the headliner of the event, will broadcast live from Impact Arena, Bangkok, on June 7, as fans in the United States and Canada can watch it live on Amazon Prime Video.

Jo Nattawut will be cautious in the world title challenge against Tawanchai

Jo Nattawut always chalked up wins with his brawler style, but the Thai star will take a different approach when he faces Tawanchai for the second time in his ONE Championship run.

The Atlanta-based striker mentioned that he's been extremely methodical in his training camp and has studied Tawanchai's style very carefully.

In an interview with Sportsmanor, he said:

"I've had a good training camp, you know, studying my opponent, what they like to do, and finding ways to work around their strengths, playing it smart. It's not always about working hard."

That guarantees a barnburner as the two world-class strikers collide in the main event of ONE 167, in US prime time, from Bangkok, Thailand.