"I still have fun training" - Jo Nattawut speaks on his mindset heading into Tawanchai rematch

They say a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter, and this can certainly be applied to Jo Nattawut due to his mindset surrounding fighting.

'Smokin' Jo is always guaranteed to bring it inside the Circle, so when he makes the walk, you can't afford to turn away.

In his opinion, he can't see himself continuing to compete once the same love for what he does begins to fade.

For the time being, Nattawut is riding high ahead of one of the biggest fights of his entire career as he is set to headline ONE 167 in a huge world title fight.

Following their closely contested kickboxing contest in October, Jo Nattawut and Tawanchai are set to meet again, but this time around, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship will be on the line.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of fight night, the challenger spoke about his main source of motivation and how when the fun stops, he will likely walk away:

"When you are free, everything is good. That's overly general, right? When you go to school, when you go to work, if you don't love it, you don't like it, you don't enjoy it and you can't do well anymore. I do it because I'm still enjoying my training camp. I still have fun training with my friends, but when it's not fun anymore, I'm out. It's just me, my thing."

Jo Nattawut looks to put on a show at the Impact Arena

After some believed that Jo Nattawut deserved to get the nod against Tawanchai in their previous meeting at ONE Fight Night 15, he will now look to get revenge in the main event of ONE 167.

Following that clash, 'Smokin' Jo went on to produce one of the best fights of the entire year against Luke Lessei in December.

Motivated by his enjoyment of training, putting on a show for the fans and of course, the world championship, June 7 could be a special night in the career of Nattawut.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free.