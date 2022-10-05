“There will be more talents” - Xiong Jing Nan open to seeing a World Grand Prix for her next challenger

ONE women’s strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan has effectively cleaned out her division. She has even added her archrival, who isn’t even part of her weight class, to her list of victims.

Xiong recenty beat Angela Lee, the ONE women’s atomweight world champion, to retain her strap at ONE on Prime Video 2: Xiong vs. Lee III at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this past weekend.

With no other contender in sight, Xiong says she doesn’t mind ONE Championship hosting a World Grand Prix to determine who her next opponent will be.

During her post-fight press conference, Xiong Jing Nan stated that a World Grand Prix wouldn't just give her a new contender but it would also beef up ONE Championship’s women’s strawweight roster:

“I believe that there will be more talents to join ONE, so my answer is yes.”

Xiong, who’s 10-1 in ONE Championship, has never lost in any of her strawweight bouts. The only blot in her record was her loss to Lee when she took a shot at the ONE women’s atomweight world title at ONE: Century Part I in October 2019.

Nevertheless, the Chinese superstar avenged that loss and is now up 2-1 against ‘Unstoppable’. ‘The Panda’ defended her world title for the second time against Lee in their trilogy bout at ONE on Prime Video 2 in what could just be the greatest female fight in ONE Championship history.

The two world champions went to war with each other the whole five rounds, but it was Xiong who did more damage and was the rightful winner.

Xiong Jing Nan will fight anybody ONE Championship puts in front of her

True to being a world champion, Xiong Jing Nan will readily fight anyone who stands in her way.

Xiong, in the same press conference, said she’s not one to pick opponents and she’ll throw hands with whoever challenges her for the ONE women’s strawweight world title.

She pointed out that it’s up to ONE Championship to decide who she should fight next and that the only thing she’ll do is prepare for another fight in the future:

“I’m actually tired of answering who’s next for me. It’s these fighters’ jobs to earn the opportunity to fight me. That would be fair for me and all the girls on the roster. Let the promotion decide who’s next. The only thing I care about is getting better and facing tougher opponents in the future.”

